Naturally Mendocino Hosts 5th District Supervisor Candidates Live! April 18 2018

Skip Taube hosts Naturally Mendocino in a live call-in forum in the Mendocino TV Studio

Having interviewed all the candidates for 5th district supervisor (and watched a lot of forums!), I will host them all together in the MendocinoTV.com studio on April 18. This will be a live call-in/online comment show from 2-4pm. Joining me in the audience to ask questions will be Chris Calder of the Beacon/Advocate/Digital Media papers, Katy Tahja from Comptche and prolific Mendocino County historian, Sally Stewart who has been the owner/operator of Southern Exposure salon in Mendocino for 40 years, Marianne McGee of MendocinoTV, and a missive from Beth Bosk who cannot attend.

After Q&A we will conduct this simulation:

We want to see the five of you work together to resolve an issue as if you are the BOS. The question of spending the new mental health tax money on the old Howard Hospital in Willits is currently being promoted. Mariann McGee will frame the problem and provide some context as public comment. Then you will figure out how to deal with it, discuss it, try to resolve it, and maybe even vote on it (or pass it on to a consultant). Take your time, show us what you can bring to the table, challenge each other, rise above partisan politics and districts and do what is best for the County’s citizens. Your audience is watching.