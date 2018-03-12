Building Healthy Communities Community News County of Mendocino Events Government Meetings and News Politics Programs The News 

Fifth District Supervisors Candidates Forum at the Greenwood Community Center

Building Healthy Communities Presents

CANDIDATES FOR FIFTH DISTRICT SUPERVISOR FORUM

Live Streamed on www.mendocinotv.com
March 14th 6pm at The Greenwood Community Center,

Hosted by Marianne McGee of “Building Healthy Communities”

 

Sacred Rock Resort – Jackson Rancheria

Sponsored by:

Co-ordinated by:

  • Rosi & Charlie Acker
  • Carolyn Carleton
  • Doug Browe
  • Sharon Garner
  • Terry Gross

Watch these other “Job Interviews” for the County’s top job!

 

