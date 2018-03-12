Fifth District Supervisors Candidates Forum at the Greenwood Community Center
Building Healthy Communities Presents
CANDIDATES FOR FIFTH DISTRICT SUPERVISOR FORUM
Live Streamed on www.mendocinotv.com
March 14th 6pm at The Greenwood Community Center,
Hosted by Marianne McGee of “Building Healthy Communities”
Sponsored by:
- Charlie & Rosi Acker
- Jackson Rancheria – Sacred Rock Resort
Co-ordinated by:
- Rosi & Charlie Acker
- Carolyn Carleton
- Doug Browe
- Sharon Garner
- Terry Gross
Watch these other “Job Interviews” for the County’s top job!
- Norman de Vall discuss’ his background and experience
- Naturally Mendocino interviews 5th District Candidate Alan Rodier
- Naturally Mendocino interviews 5th District Candidate Art Juhl
- Naturally Mendocino interviews 5th District Candidate Ted Williams
- Naturally Mendocino interviews 5th District Candidate Chris Skyhawk