Naturally Mendocino interviews 5th District Candidate Ted Williams

Ted Williams

DECLARATION OF CANDIDACY

I want to serve as the Supervisor for the 5th District of Mendocino County, because I believe my experience, accomplishments and imagination can help find solutions to the many problems that currently confront our county. I’m driven to make Mendocino County a place my grandchildren would choose to call home.

We face a shortage of affordable housing, inadequate access to broadband and severe strains on our county’s long-term economic and financial viability. We need to strengthen our coastal protections, especially against oil extraction. We need to bolster equipment and training for our public safety personnel and first responders. Mendocino County must do whatever it can to ensure health care availability and a functioning hospital on the coast.