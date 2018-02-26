Skip Taube, host for Naturally Mendocino interviews Chris Skyhawk as a candidate for the Fifth District Supervisor of Mendocino County

From Chris Skyhawk

Dear Friends- Some of you perhaps already have heard, but I am running for 5th District Supervisor of Mendocino County. The primary will be in June of 2018. I am very excited about the possibility of serving our community through this important role. We are currently assembling our webpage and doing all of the infrastructure tasks that are involved in a campaign. I have spent the last few months actively meeting with numerous 5th District residents while coming to this decision. An official announcement will be coming soon. Mendocino County has been my home for 25 years. It is filled with people and places that I love. We have the creativity and resources to create a bright future for ourselves and future generations.