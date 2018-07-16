MCDH Special Board Meeting July 16 on Mendocino TV

MCDH Special Board Meeting to Choose New Interim Board Member

Mendocino TV will broadcast live the Special Board Meeting of the Mendocino Coast District Hospital (MCDH) at 5:00 PM on July 16, 2018.

The purpose of this meeting is for the MCDH Board Members to interview that candidates applying for the seat recently vacated by Dr. Lucas Campos, who has moved out of this community. A number of people have submitted their resumes and letters of interest in the 4 month position, which will also be on the ballot this November.

The MCDH Board will ask the candidates a number of identical questions and make their decision, hopefully tonight. The only public participation will be the opportunity to make opening and closing community comments.

The November 2018 Election will have actually 4 positions open, including the remainder of 2 years for this seat and three 4 year Directors positions. The only position that will stand without a vote is that currently held by President Steve Lund.