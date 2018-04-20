DRAFT ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT REPORT FOR HARE CREEK CENTER April 19, 2018

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Albion River Bridge Musical Benefit May 6 at Albion River Inn

Everyone is invited to celebrate the Albion River Bridge, one of our community’s most emblematic — and threatened — historic treasures, at a musical benefit sponsored by the Albion Bridge Stewards on Sunday, May 6, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Albion River Inn.

Featured local musicians extraordinaire include Steven Bates (voice, guitar & mandolin) and Butch Kwan (voice, guitar, violin). Poet ruth weiss will be accompanied by Pilar Duran (guitar) and Hal Davis (percussion).

You will get also get a chance to see the short film Bridging the Gap by award-winning local filmmakers Laurie York and Carmen Goodyear.

Built during World War II, the Albion River Bridge is the only remaining timber trestle bridge along California’s scenic Highway 1. It is listed in the National Register of Historic Places and in the California Register of Historical Resources.

Tickets for this afternoon of entertainment, refreshments, and beautiful views of the historic timber bridge from the restaurant and grounds of the Albion River Inn can be purchased in advance at www.brownpapertickets.com for $20 or at the door for $25. There will be a no-host bar.

The Albion River Inn is located at 3790 Hwy 1 in Albion on the north west side of Albion River Bridge. For more information visit https://albioncab.wordpress.com/ and <acab@mcn.org>