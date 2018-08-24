Saturday, August 25, 2018
Ft. Bragg Timberwolves travel to Castlemont in East Oakland

Terrence Vaughn 413 Views 0 Comments
Due to the vagaries of cell service and available power we cannot assure that we will broadcast LIVE. We will still record the game and upload it at the earliest time possible. Thank you for your support!

For their first preseason game on August 24 @ 7p the Ft Bragg Timberwolves play Castlemont High School.

Coming off of a losing season, Castlemont brings a new coach and a new atitude to this season.

http://www.newslocker.com/en-us/region/oakland/castlemont-coach-rebuilding-a-team-in-tatters/view/

