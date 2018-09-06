MCDH Hires new Pain Specialist

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Mendocino Coast District Hospital Announces Arrival of Interventional Pain Specialist

Fort Bragg, CA – September 6, 2018 – Officials at Mendocino Coast District Hospital (MCDH) are excited to announce the arrival of Quan Le, MD, the new Interventional Pain Specialist at North Coast Family Health Center (NCFHC). Starting September 11, 2018, Dr. Le will begin seeing patients for office visits at NCFHC, and will be able to schedule procedures starting on September 20, 2018.

Dr. Le received his Medical Degree from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School in Dallas, TX. He completed his Internship in 2008 and his Residency in 2011 at the Louisiana State University School of Medicine in New Orleans, LA. He also completed a comprehensive Pain Fellowship at Louisiana State University’s School of Medicine in 2014.

Dr. Le is double board certified by the American Board of Medical Specialties in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation since July of 2012, and in Pain Medicine since 2014. He has maintained a private practice in Arlington, TX since 2014 at DFW Pain, Sports and Spine Center.

Dr. Le has published many articles about pain such as “Right Anterior Hip Pain” in the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (2012), and “Blood Cancer Pain vs. Solid Tumor Pain” (2014). He has given over 40 lectures and presentations at national conferences about pain and pain management.

“We are very excited to welcome Dr. Le to our team here at MCDH. It is great to see that our hard work and focus on finding a Pain Specialist for our community has paid off,” commented Will Lee, MCDH Medical Staff Services Director. “Dr. Le is anxious to get started and we are excited to get this resource for those in need of Interventional Pain Management here in our community.”

If you would like to schedule an appointment to see Dr. Le, please call 707-961-4631.