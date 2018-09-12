Coastal Commission approves the Geotechnical Studies for the Albion Bridge retrofit/replacement

With no dissenting votes the California Coastal Commission approved the Caltrans’ Geotechnical Studies for the Albion River Bridge retrofit/replacement. Without an accompanying EIR the California Coastal Commission approved the permits for Caltrans to proceed. It was difficult to hear the dialogue as the microphone wasn’t turned on when the final vote was performed or shrugged, since there was no roll call.

While voicing their concern regarding many of the issues commented on by the general public, commissiom members still approved, Application No. 1-16-0899 (California Department of Transportation (Caltrans), Mendocino Co.

Before 6pm an appeal was filled in Superior Court of Dan Francisco County by Norbert Dall, attorney for Whitesbury Farm and The owners of The Albion River Inn, Peter Wells and Flurry Healy.