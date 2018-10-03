Thursday, October 4, 2018
Mendocino TV

County of Mendocino Planning & Building’s Julia Acker halts Caltrans activity on Salmon Creek Bridge

Terrence Vaughn 7 Views 0 Comments

Julia Acker Krog, Chief Planner for County of Mendocino Planning & Building Department, called a halt to recent activity by Caltrans on the Salmon Creek Bridge, south of the Albion Bridge on State Highway 1. As reported to Mendocino TV by Norbert Dall, Caltrans had proceeded to perform activity related to the geotechnical studies necessary to decide whether the bridge needs replacement. Caltrans had neglected to secure the space under the bridge from the overhead activity, resulting in debris entering the creek below.

