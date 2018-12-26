Paranormal Investigation Team Mendocino, plans second investigation into The Mendocino Hotel

Charles Unser and I met with the assistant manager at the Hotel, Kathy, to discuss the upcoming investigation of the Mendocino Hotel. We had to decide whether to confirm the last investigation by setting up cameras in the same room as last, and determining if the last investigation was a fluke or will there still be glowing orbs flying around the room, detectable by infrared cameras!

Another ghost story repeated throughout the years is the story of the “Lady in the Mirror”

Or do we investigate the “Child in the Hallway” on the 3rd floor where Bookkeeping is situated?