County of Mendocino Board of Supervisors 3/19/2019

|Communication
|
Not available
|5a)
|Discussion
and Possible Action Including Approval of First Amendment to Board of
Supervisors Agreement 15-071 with Cold Creek Compost Increasing Tipping
Fees for Composting Services, Effective March 19, 2019, through December
31, 2022; and Approval of Pass-Through Rate Adjustment with Solid
Wastes of Willits (SWOW)
(Sponsor: Solid Waste)
|5b)
|Noticed
Public Hearing – Discussion and Possible Action Including Adoption of
Ordinances and Resolutions on General Plan Amendment Including the
Following Sub-Items: (1) General Plan Amendment and Rezoning with a
Contract Rezone (GP_2014-0002/R_2014-0003 – Adkinson), Located at 8800
Highway 128, Philo (APNs: 046-070-26, 046-070-27, & 046-070-28) and
(2) General Plan Amendment and Rezoning (GP_2006-0008/R_2006-0012 –
Moores), Located Within the General Region of the Irish Beach
Subdivision (APNs: 131-110-04, 07, 16, 17, and 36, 132-210-37, 38, 39,
40, and 41, and 132-320-06, 07, 24, 26, 27, 42, 43, & 45)
(Sponsor: Planning & Building Services)
|5c)
|Chief Executive Officer’s Report
(Sponsor: Executive Office)
|5d)
|Discussion
and Possible Action Including Review, Adoption, Amendment,
Consideration or Ratification of Legislation Pursuant to the Adopted
Legislative Platform
(Sponsor: Executive Office)
|6a)
|Discussion and Possible Action Regarding Approval of Information Services Efficiency and Modernization Items
(Sponsor: Supervisor Williams)
|6b)
|Discussion
and Possible Action Regarding Direction to Chief Executive Officer
About Hiring Practices (Sponsor: Supervisor Williams)
|6c)
|Discussion and Possible Action Regarding a Presentation on “The Climate Reality Project” Slide Show
(Sponsors: Supervisors Williams and Haschak)
|6d)
|Presentation,
Discussion and Possible Action Regarding Mendocino County’s Commitment
to Fight Climate Change, the Formation of a Climate Action Advisory
Committee to Engage Public Participation and Support Community Climate
Change Preparedness, Assess Green House Gas Emissions and Carbon Storage
Baseline Conditions, Explore and Recommend Short and Long Term
Priorities for Green House Gas Emissions Reductions and Carbon Storage
Projects, and Explore Potential Funding Sources
(Sponsor: Supervisor McCowen)
|6e)
|Discussion
and Possible Action Including Direction to Staff Regarding Development
of an Indoor Cannabis Cultivation Use Permit Process for Phase One
Applicants Subject to Sunset Provision in Section 10A.17.080(2)(b) of
the Mendocino Cannabis Cultivation Ordinance
(Sponsor: Supervisor Williams)
|6f)
|Supervisors’
Reports Regarding Board Special Assignments, Standing and Ad Hoc
Committee Meetings, and Other Items of General Interest
|4a)
|Approval of Recommended Appointments/Reappointments
|4b)
|Approval of Minutes of March 12, 2019, Regular Meeting
|4c)
|Authorization
to Purchase and Add Public Safety Radio Voting Comparators in the
Amount of $52,521 to the County’s Fixed Asset List
|4d)
|Authorization
to Purchase and Add the District Attorney/Mendocino County Sheriff’s
Office Firewalls in the Amount of $20,847 for Criminal Justice
Information Services (CJIS) Compliance to the County’s Fixed Asset List