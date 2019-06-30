Wednesday, July 3, 2019
Iain Boal talks about a Historical approach to the Public Commons

He is one of the co-founders of the Retort collective, an association of radical writers, teachers, artists, and activists, which has existed in the Bay Area for the past two decades. He co-edited Resisting the Virtual Life: The Culture and Politics of Information (1995). He co-authored Afflicted Powers: Capital and Spectacle in a New Age of War (2001), along with T.J. Clark, Joseph Matthews and Michael Watts. In 2012, he published The Green Machine – a world history of the bicycle (Notting Hill Editions, out of print). Currently, he is working as editor on Archives of Dissent, which is under contract to be published by PM Press. He is also working on a book about The Long Theft: Episodes in the History of Enclosure. wikipedia

