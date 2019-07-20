Sunday, July 21, 2019
City of Fort Bragg Special City Council Meeting July 20 2019.

Receive Report and Provide Direction to Staff Regarding the Mill Site Reuse Plan Local Coastal Program (LCP) Amendment, Including the Land Use Plan and Use Tables for each Proposed Land Use with a Focus on the Southern Portion of the Mill Site

