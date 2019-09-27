Sunday, September 29, 2019
Fort Bragg Planning Commission Hears Public Comment

https://cityfortbragg.legistar.com/View.ashx?M=A&ID=711477&GUID=516545AE-5DAB-495A-BA9D-0A461B20E0DC

September 25, 2019 the Fort Bragg Planning Commission hears the Public Comments regarding The Auto Zone Permit Application

Receive Report, Conduct Public Hearing, and Consider:

  • Adoption of Mitigated Negative Declaration for AutoZone Project; and
  • Approval of Coastal Development Permit 9-18, Subdivision 1-18, Design Review 3-18 to Create Two Parcels in Highway Visitor Commercial Zoning District and Construct a 7,500 SF Retail Store with Associated Infrastructure and Improvements at 1151 S Main Street

