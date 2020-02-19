Mendocino County District 4 Board Of Supervisors Candidate Forum
Wednesday February 19
Redwood Coast Senior Center
490 N Harold St, Fort Bragg, CA 95437
6-7:30pm
Sponsored by Dragonfly Wellness Center
MCA and Dragonfly Wellness Center are proud to present a cannabis focused forum to ask important questions to the candidates running for the Board of Supervisors in Mendocino County this year. These public conversations are designed to amplify the voice of the cannabis community in Mendocino and your voice is needed!
Candidates Participating:
Lindy Peters
Dan Gjerde