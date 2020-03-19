Monday, March 23, 2020
Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Press Conference – March 19, 2020

In light of recent news regarding Mendocino County’s first case of COVID-19, Mendocino County Public Health is working around the clock to help slow the spread of this virus in our community. In partnership with local healthcare clinics, County Health Officer Dr. Noemi Doohan will hold a press conference updating the community on what is being done to mitigate COVID-19 on a healthcare provider-level, and will provide more information on the current Shelter-In-Place Order and first COVID-19 in our community.

