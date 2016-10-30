mbhp-logo-small-thumb
Mind Body Health Politics: Kate Rohr, MD

Dr. Richard L. Miller interviews Dr. Kate Rohr for the first television episode of Mind Body Health & Politics on Mendocino TV!

On mcrpd-board-candidates-small-buttonSunday October 30th at 6pm Mind Body Health &Politics will host Orthopaedic Surgeon and past MCDH Board member, Doctor Kate Rohr. Joining Dr. Richard L. Miller will be the host of “Building Healthy Communities”, Marianne McGee and Linda Rohr, wife to Dr Kate Rohr.

Doctor Rohr gained national prominence this year by undergoing gender-affirmation surgery at 70 years old. Watch and read the article in the link below from The Washington Post

http://www.washingtonpost.com/sf/national/2016/04/21/truth-and-transgender-at-70/

video courtesy of The Washington Post
We are excited to have Mind Body Health &Politics join Mendocino TV for this special episode at this special time. Watch future episodes of Mind Body Health &Politics on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of each month at 6 – 7pm on www.mendocinotv.com and join in the conversation.
We will open the telephone line, (707)964-0101 for callers in the later half of the show.

You will be able to catch a delayed broadcast of the audio only version of Mind Body Health &Politics on community owned radio station KZYX&Z FM, every 1st and 3rd Tuesday at 9am.

One thought on “Mind Body Health Politics: Kate Rohr, MD

