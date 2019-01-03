Guest House Museum 125th Anniversary Party

There was a steam donkey on the Guest House grounds and we recorded a Willamette Yarder steam donkey blowing the old mill whistle at 6 pm. Smaller steam whistles were also demonstrated.

Early in 1985 the Fort Bragg City Council voted unanimously to accept a donation by Georgia Pacific of the Guest House Museum, the land upon which it stands, and certain artifacts of coastal history. The purpose of this donation, as outlined in the agreement between the City of Fort Bragg and Georgia Pacific Corporation, was “ to insure the continued use of the Guest House as a museum for the Fort Bragg, Mendocino County, community…”

Fast forward to 1999, to a time when the City was searching for cost cutting alternatives to running the museum itself. The Fort Bragg-Mendocino Coast Historical Society was formed by a small group of concerned citizens interested in preserving local history, and by assuming responsibility for running the Guest House museum, helping the City fulfill its agreement with Georgia Pacific. “Years later our group, with the help and support of a membership has grown to over a hundred members strong, along with a dedicated corps of volunteer museum docents, we takes great pride in having done just that.”