Saturday, December 29, 2018
Latest:
Mendocino TV

Mendocino TV

Streaming News, Sports & Local Events

Community News Mind Body Health & Politics Programs 

Mind Body Health Politics: Kate Rohr, MD

Terrence Vaughn 1712 Views 1 Comment , , , , ,

Dr. Richard L. Miller interviews Dr. Kate Rohr for the first television episode of Mind Body Health & Politics on Mendocino TV!

mbhp-logo

On Sunday October 30th at 6pm Mind Body Health &Politics will host Orthopaedic Surgeon and past MCDH Board member, Doctor Kate Rohr. Joining Dr. Richard L. Miller will be the host of “Building Healthy Communities”, Marianne McGee and Linda Rohr, wife to Dr Kate Rohr.

Doctor Rohr gained national prominence this year by undergoing gender-affirmation surgery at 70 years old. Watch and read the article in the link below from The Washington Post

http://www.washingtonpost.com/sf/national/2016/04/21/truth-and-transgender-at-70/

video courtesy of The Washington Post
richard-l-miller-profile

We are excited to have Mind Body Health &Politics join Mendocino TV for this special episode at this special time. Watch future episodes of Mind Body Health &Politics on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of each month at 6 – 7pm on www.mendocinotv.com and join in the conversation. 

You May Also Like

MCDH December 22 2016 Board of Directors Meeting

Terrence Vaughn 0

Board of Forestry meets Water Quality Board

admin 0

July 3, 2014 “Colonization of Mind”

Terrence Vaughn 3

One thought on “Mind Body Health Politics: Kate Rohr, MD

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.