Guest Ghosts, a Night at the Mendocino Hotel

Mendocino TV and Paranormal Investigations: Team Mendocino present “Guest Ghosts, A Haunting of the Mendocino Hotel ” Participate in the Investigation for $150. Overnight, Friday April 19th to 20th.
Space Limited to 30 investigators. Call 707-937-0511 or look us up at mendocinotv.com. Tickets will go on sale March 11th, 2019.

Mendocino TV & Paranormal Investigations, Team Mendocino Host an Investigation of the paranormal events at the Mendocino Hotel

Your $150 admission includes:

  • Teams of Investigators will be allowed to conduct their own 1 hr. investigations at four locations in the Mendocino Hotel. These areas are where paranormal activity has been reported multiple times.
  • Access to the production room
  • Actual participation in a Live Paranormal Investigation with other teams
  • 6am Recap and breakdown of the night in the conference room in the morning. Sharing of memory sticks and distributing the media will be a subject of the morning wrap-up.

Guest Ghosts

