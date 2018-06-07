June 7, 2018 Two Mornings After The Election

Mail-in ballots postmarked by 5:00pm Tuesday June 5th have three days to be received by the election staff workers,

after which they must be certified, which may take several weeks. The results we posted are NOT final! Take a deep breath everybody! We will announce the final results as soon as we get them.

Mendocino TV believes that a parcel tax will be coming. The need has not been articulated well by the management of the hospital. Instead they were started along a process led by consultants. Consultants sell a particular product or process using tried and true practices to sell a parcel tax to a community. One strategy played out successfully in 2 Sonoma County Hospitals, each recently passing a parcel tax initiative, was to encumber themselves with, a debt load crisis. Then play to gain sympathy from the public outcry and alarm over budget shortfalls by threatening to cut a popular program, OB services (or other critical / popular service) as the only solution to the contrived budget deficit. Gaining support for the parcel tax, through sympathy for the program, then when they pass the parcel tax they can immediately take out a loan on the guaranteed tax revenue.



End up with tax revenue, $1.7 million

A yearly deficit of $1.5 million not addressed from the year the Board didn’t balance their budget and carried from year to year, (an oversimplification but: essentially, what results from deliberately not addressing the expenses that caused them to threaten to close OB in the first place, yet not pledging to dedicate the taxes to the type of Birthing Center of the past, they are advertising in their glossy new video)



Loan payments on $1.7 million in loans, borrowed against the tax revenue



Appointed oversight committee rather than an elected board, overseeing the taxes but not the loans. (A fatal flaw in the measure revolves around the process of creating an oversight committee. That is another way to take power from upcoming elected directors over how to spend the parcel tax and give it to an appointed committee. The Board of Directors are elected to oversee financial decisions for the hospital, we don’t need an oversight committee!)

How can our community be asked to commit to a 10 year parcel tax when the current board isn’t committed to staying on the MCDH Board to see out the consequences of their decisions. The MCDH Board also committed to a 4 year contract with CEO Bob Edwards even though 4 out of 5 board members are NOT running for re-election to the board this year. The situation created by the existing Board of Directors essentially handcuffs the incoming candidates for the MCDH Board in 2 of their most essential responsibilities, Fiscal Oversight and their ability to hire and fire the CEO and the CFO.



Let’s see what the upcoming election brings in MCDH Board of Directors before we address a parcel tax. It should be a plank in some candidates platform in the upcoming election Maybe we could do some planning on what the parcel tax is specifically for, rather than a fairy dust committee, sprinkling bits of money here and there, like fairy dust. Concrete plans, not fun money.