Greg Glaser, speaks at the Mendocino Vaccine Awareness Symposium

Greg Glaser is a Vaccine Rights Attorney in California

with a litigation and transactional law background. He is a graduate of UCLA and the University of San Francisco. He is devoted to protecting the rights of parents and children to obtain exemptions from vaccination under SB277. As a practicing lawyer, he is committed to protecting the fundamental right of informed consent. He serves as the General Counsel and National Coalition Director for Physicians for Informed Consent. ‘As an attorney, one of the things that I do daily is help doctors, parents and schools comply with SB277.