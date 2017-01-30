Building Healthy Communities Community News Fort Bragg Unified School District Mendocino Unified School District Naturally Mendocino Politics Programs The News 

Dr. Rowen MD is a Guest Speaker at the Mendocino Vaccine Awareness Symposium

Dr. Rowen is affectionately known as “The Father of Medical Freedom” for pioneering the nation’s first law protecting alternative medicine in 1990, in Alaska.

Dr. Rowen MD graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Johns Hopkins University followed by medical school at the University of California at San Francisco San Francisco (1975). He has been board certified and recertified by the American Boards of Family Practice and Emergency Medicine. He also served on the Alaska State Medical Board.

One thought on “Dr. Rowen MD is a Guest Speaker at the Mendocino Vaccine Awareness Symposium

  • Denise Souza
    October 12, 2017 at 1:21 pm
    How can I be protected from the state and medical board etc for offering my clients ozone therapy? I would not be doing any injections or MAH; only rectal, vaginal, ear etc.

    Thanks,
    Denise

