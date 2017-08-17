Cannabis is Medicine Free Workshop!
Cannabis News and Views with Jude Thilman presents a free workshop
Saturday, August 19, 1 PM to 3 PM on Mendocino TV at mendocinotv.com!
Attend in person at the Mendocino TV Studio or watch on-line.
303 Main St. Suite B Fort Bragg (left of loading dock, Company Store)
All are welcome! Everything you want to know about cannabis medicine and an introduction to the medicines that Dragonfly offers.
- How does cannabis heal?
- What conditions can treat?
- What is CBD and how does it work with THC?
- Can I use cannabis medicines without getting high?
- Is there a danger in using cannabis along with my prescriptions?
- Will my healthcare provider support my using cannabis?
- Now that prop 64 passed, do I need a doctors recommendation?
- Is it now legal to possess and use cannabis?
3 thoughts on “Cannabis is Medicine Free Workshop!”
How does one watch this live?
Try again
Thanks for the great program. Good work Jude!
Watching from Alberta, Canada.