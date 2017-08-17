Cannabis News & Views Community News 

Cannabis is Medicine Free Workshop!

Terrence Vaughn

Cannabis News and Views with Jude Thilman presents a free workshop

Saturday, August 19, 1 PM to 3 PM on Mendocino TV at mendocinotv.com!

Attend in person at the Mendocino TV Studio or watch on-line.

303 Main St. Suite B Fort Bragg (left of loading dock, Company Store)

All are welcome! Everything you want to know about cannabis medicine and an introduction to the medicines that Dragonfly offers.

 

  • How does cannabis heal?
  • What conditions can treat?
  • What is CBD and how does it work with THC?
  • Can I use cannabis medicines without getting high?
  • Is there a danger in using cannabis along with my prescriptions?
  • Will my healthcare provider support my using cannabis?
  • Now that prop 64 passed, do I need a doctors recommendation?
  • Is it now legal to possess and use cannabis?

For more information: 707-962-0890

3 thoughts on “Cannabis is Medicine Free Workshop!

  • NormaLee
    August 19, 2017 at 1:10 pm
    Permalink

    How does one watch this live?

    Reply
  • Rob Harlan
    August 21, 2017 at 9:27 pm
    Permalink

    Thanks for the great program. Good work Jude!
    Watching from Alberta, Canada.

    Reply

