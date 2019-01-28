Tuesday, January 29, 2019
Latest:
Representative Tulsi Gabbard announces 2020 Presidential Run

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) tells CNN’s Van Jones she has decided to run for president in 2020 #CNN#News

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) has decided to run for president in 2020 and will make a formal announcement on February 2nd https://www.tulsi2020.com/

