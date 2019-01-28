Elections Federal Government Government Channel News Channel Politics Tulsi 2020 Representative Tulsi Gabbard announces 2020 Presidential Run January 28, 2019January 28, 2019 Terrence Vaughn 26 Views 0 Comments Mendocino TV, Tuli 2020, Tulsi Gabbard, Tulsi Gabbard 2020, ukiah Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) tells CNN’s Van Jones she has decided to run for president in 2020 #CNN#News Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) has decided to run for president in 2020 and will make a formal announcement on February 2nd https://www.tulsi2020.com/