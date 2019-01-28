Mendocino TV opens our studio to a Tulsi Gabbard 2020 Presidential Run Kickoff Party

Honolulu, HI—U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard will officially announce her candidacy for President of the United States and kick off the campaign at an Aloha Rally held on Oʻahu on Saturday, February 2, 2019. She will gather with friends, family, and supporters to share her vision for the future of our nation.

