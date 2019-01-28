Tuesday, January 29, 2019
Latest:
Mendocino TV

Mendocino TV

With Channels, for your viewing pleasure

Elections Federal Government Government Channel Politics Publ.ic Service Announcements Tulsi 2020 

Mendocino TV opens our studio to a Tulsi Gabbard 2020 Presidential Run Kickoff Party

Terrence Vaughn 25 Views 0 Comments , , ,

Honolulu, HI—U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard will officially announce her candidacy for President of the United States and kick off the campaign at an Aloha Rally held on Oʻahu on Saturday, February 2, 2019. She will gather with friends, family, and supporters to share her vision for the future of our nation.

Time and location sent to press upon receiving RSVP at this link.

Mendocino TV will open our studio, in the Company Store, on Saturday February 2 2020, to a “Tulsi Gabbard 2020 Presidential Run Kickoff Party”

You May Also Like

Mendocino Coast District Hospital Special Board Meeting June 21 2017

Terrence Vaughn 0

Mendocino TV December 5th 2013

Terrence Vaughn 0

Mendocino Coast District Hospital Special Board of Directors Nov. 21 2017

Terrence Vaughn 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.