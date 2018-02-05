NEW FORT BRAGG CITY MANAGER ANNOUNCED

City of Fort Bragg Press Release Feb 5 2018

The Fort Bragg City Council is pleased to announce that Tabatha Miller of Lake Havasu City, Arizona has accepted their offer to serve as Fort Bragg’s next city manager. Ms. Miller’s anticipated start date is Monday, March 5, 2018.

Following the announcement of longtime City Manager Linda Ruffing’s retirement, the City retained the executive recruitment firm of Peckham & McKenney to conduct a nationwide search for a new city manager. Over 30 applications were received and, following an initial screening by the executive recruiter,the City Council selected six candidates for final interviews. A multi-phased final interview process was conducted which included interviews with the City Council and a “peer panel” comprised of five city managers from the region. Based on those interviews, three candidates were selected to meet with the City’s Management Team and then to participate in a final round of interviews with the City Council. Ms. Miller was the unanimous choice of the City Council.

According to Fort Bragg Mayor Lindy Peters, “We were all very impressed with the high quality candidates that applied for City Manager. However, one candidate stood out above the rest. And that candidate was Tabatha Miller. We look forward to having her on board!”

Ms. Miller has more than 18 years of experience in municipal government with 12 of those at the department head level. She is currently the Administrative Services Director of Lake Havasu City, Arizona and has served as the Finance Director of Sedona, Arizona; Finance Director of Alderwood Water & Wastewater District in Lynwood, Washington; Finance Director of Burien, Washington; and Administrative Services Finance Director of the City of Aspen, Colorado. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accountancy from Northern Arizona University and is a Certified Public Accountant. She also holds a Juris Doctor degree from Gonzaga University School of Law and is an inactive member of the Washington State Bar. Ms. Miller enthusiastically accepted the City Manager position, stating “I am very excited to join the Fort Bragg community and the City’s Management Team.”

Questions regarding this information should be directed to Lindy Peters, Mayor, at (707)-373-0203

