Families Belong Together

The Coastal Community gathers to express their outrage over the Trump Administration’s policies towards families from other countries seeking asylum!

“This is the reaction to America’s new concentration camp system. Latino’s have become the new victims of bigotry and xenophobia. Kidnapping, which is a violation of every law, domestic and international, is what this policy of the Trump Judiciary, not law, represents.”

“This kidnapping is being done by Donald Trump to force the building of his “Wall.” This heinous deed has outraged the whole world and they are watching.”

Urge Your Senators & Representatives to:

End the policy of separating and jailing families. Demand that President Trump, DHS Secretary Nielsen and AG Sessions end family separation and detention through social media, letters, appropriations and in Congressional hearings.

Support efforts to defund family separations in appropriations and decrease funding for Immigration & Customs Enforcement, Customs & Border Protection, and the US Attorney’s Offices within the Department of Justice.

Urge your Congressional Delegation to cosponsor the following legislation: S. 3036-Keep Families Together Act R. 2572-Protect Family Values at the Border Act R. 5950/S.2937- the HELP- Separated Children Act R. 2043/S.2468- Fair Day in Court for Kids Act of 2018



CALL/EMAIL/TEXT THE MEMBERS OF THE SENATE JUDICIARY SUBCOMMITTEE ON BORDER SECURITY AND IMMIGRATION. Ask HOW America is letting this happen and WHAT they are doing to stop it. https://www.judiciary.senate.gov/about/subcommittees/subcommittee-on-border-security-and-immigration

“While the situation is horrifying, the reaction of our community, on short notice, was encouraging. People of all ages turned out with clear outrage and heart felt empathy in their efforts to stop this inhumane practice. Additionally, most of these families are not trying to enter the country illegally, they have come seeking asylum, which compounds the insanity of this practice!”

