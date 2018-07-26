MCDH Board of Directors, July 26 2018

The Mendocino Coast District Hospital (MCDH) Board of Directors will meet July 26, 2018.

Recently appointed MCDH Board Member Tom Birdsell will enable the board to have its full membership attending, which was a problem with the lack of participation by former Director Dr. Lucas Campos. This seat will be up for election in November as a 2 year term while the other 3 open seats will be for 4 year terms.

The usual Closed Session items include a new legal claim and labor negotiations, although when reporting out there is very little information available to report publicly. Other agenda items include facilities updates, a new employment agency and the financial reports as the MCDH 2018/19Fiscal Year began July 1. MCDH ended the fiscal year with red ink of $3,360,469 over budget.

Sonoma Valley Hospital board makes cost-cutting move to end obstetrics despite passionate public opposition

Source: Hospital board votes 4-1 to close obstetrics department in Sonoma