Mendocino TV has Updated our Library to Channels

Hello Mendocino TV viewers. Mendocino TV is in a transitional phase. We have discontinued our relationship with LiveStream.com, our last video hosting platform.

It has broken our heart to do so, since it severely curtails our ability to stream live broadcasts directly from our cameras. The reason was simply financial. Mendocino TV has to find sponsers for this now.

To reduce expenses we have consolidated our video serving service to vimeo.com. All of the subscribers that joined us through Livestream will now need to subscribe through the newsletter to www.mendocinotv.com .

Please bear with us as we transition to Channels. Channels are how we guide you through our extensive library of content.

Visit the History Channel to view historical media productions in a historical context. Under The Mendocino History Channel you can expect to find multiple interviews with historical figures or about historical events in Mendocino County

Visit the Government Channel to view Hospital, School Boards, Harbor Districts and City and County News.

The Local Programs Channel will give you access to Cannabis, News & Views, The Shift, Building Healthy Communities, Mind, Body, Health & Politics.

Paranormal investigations: Team Mendocino has some exciting activities upcoming at the Mendocino Hotel, watch for future announcements. The Abalone Hunter is taking a vacation as the species is in recovery. Watch older shows from our archives, like Mendocino Media Makers, where we report on the entertainment and theater industry news.

We will be updating and migrating videos all January, all 874 of them. Look for a Calendar on our web site, where we will announce upcoming events, meetings and news coverage. Terrence E. Vaughn, Mendocino TV