May 31, 1941-Feb 21, 2019 California sculptor, Howard Wheatley Allen, passed away in his Mendocino home after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. Born in San Francisco on May 31, 1941 to Anne Bullard Allen and Charles Howard Allen, “Wheat” Allen was a fifth generation Californian, an active conservationist and a beloved artist. A graduate of Dartmouth and a Navy veteran, Wheat served for 36 years as a counselor for Save the Redwoods League, was active in the Bohemian Club, and created sculptures that became gifts of state for three presidential administrations. He is survived by his wife Rosemary Allen, his sisters Joelle Allen Harris and Susana Allen DeBaker, his daughters Lisa Allen Ortiz and Daphne Allen Mejia and five grandchildren: Israel Mejia, Chloe Ortiz, Truth Ortiz, Peter Mejia and River Mejia.

L i n d s a y S h i e l d s , Executive Director of the Mendocino Art Center and an avid “Wheat” fan, had reignited the intense interest in his work, from local fans to San Franciscans who attended the reception in the Art Center’s Main Gallery. “It was monumental,” Shields stated. “From receiving the full collection from the Worsters, to producing an archival DVD of the work, to witnessing Wheat play his own piano compositions, to enjoying a gallery full of friends and admirers. . . it was a perfect pinnacle of his international influence coming home to roost. Isn’t that what life’s about? We are so very lucky to house his bronze bird collection, in perpetuity, at the Art Center.”