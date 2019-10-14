Kelly House Sunday Afternoon: Mendocino Music Festival

Sunday, July 17th, 2016, the Kelley House Museum will host “A Sunday Afternoon With . . . Marcia Lotter.” The Mendocino Music Festival celebrates its thirtieth year in 2016, and Marcia’s presentation “Tales of the Festival” is offered in conjunction with an exhibit of Mendocino Music Festival programs, posters and memorabilia to be displayed at the Kelley House from July 9th through the 23rd. Ms. Lotter lives in Gualala, but earned a seat in the Santa Rosa Symphony in 1978, and has been making the round trip of 150 miles ever since. She co-hosts a weekly classical music program on KZYX with Alan Kendall, and is concertmaster of the Symphony of the Redwoods. Ms. Lotter has been an associate concertmaster of the Mendocino Music Festival. The “Tales of the Festival” are stories told from the perspective of a Festival orchestra violinist.