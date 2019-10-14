Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Latest:

Mendocino TV

With Channels, for your viewing pleasure

Community Channel History Channel Kelly House Sunday Afternoon 

Kelly House Sunday Afternoon: Whaling Influence on Portuguese Migration

Terrence Vaughn 23 Views 0 Comments , ,

Whaling and Portuguese Immigration

Sunday, June 12th, 2016 the Kelley House presented a talk by Dr. Elmano Costa of California State University, Stanislaus titled “Hooked to America – the Whaling Industry’s Influence on Portuguese Immigration.”  Dr. Costa has been a professor of Teacher Education and the Director of Portuguese Studies at CSU Stanislaus since 1995. Dr. Costa has personal experience as an immigrant, having come to the Central Valley of California from the Azores with his family at the age of ten.

This “Sunday Afternoon With . . .” is offered in conjunction with our exhibit highlighting the story of immigration to the North Coast, “Mendocino’s Mirror: Reflections on Immigration.”

The photograph shown is of the Figaro family, one of many Portuguese families to have settled in Mendocino in the later part of the 19th century.  Both Manuel and Mary were from the Azores, and lived temporarily in Hawaii before settling in Mendocino, where their children were born.  Manuel worked in the Mendocino Lumber Company’s Mill.

You May Also Like

Kelly House Sunday Afternoon: Comptche

admin 0

Kelly House Sunday Afternoon: Beer

Terrence Vaughn 0

Taiko Drums at The Kelly House Museum

Terrence Vaughn 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

OpenWeatherMap requires API Key to work. Get API Key