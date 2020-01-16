Building Healthy Communities Community Channel County of Mendocino Elections Government Channel Live Events Local Events Channel News Channel Politics 4th District Supervisor Candidate Forum January 16, 2020January 16, 2020 Terrence Vaughn 114 Views 0 Comments Dan Gjerde, League of Women Voters of Mendocino County, lindy peters LWV of Mendocino will moderate a candidate forum for the 4th District Supervisor elected office. Audience questions will be collected, so start thinking about what important issues you want to hear about from the candidates.