Cannabis News and Views ~ FIRE!

Licensed cannabis cultivators barred from protecting their crops as wine growers were allowed in.

Cheryl Dumont, CEO of the California Green Farmers Cooperative joins Jude to tell her story of how her family and farm weathered the firestorm unleashed upon Northern California. View the twisted wreckage that once was Ashley Oldham’s home as she decribes her frustration dealing with roadblocks as vineyard crews are let it to protect their substantial investments and cannabis cultivators were not!

Resources to Help Cannabis farmers hit by the fire.

1. Local assistance center at Mendocino college in Ukiah will have all relevant agencies there to assist fire victims for at least the next 2 weeks.

2. CGA, California Growers Association: CalGrowers Wildfire Recovery Fund,

Growers in California who have been impacted by wildfires

California Organizer: Hezekiah Allen

https://www.youcaring.com/growersincaliforniawhohavebeenimpactedbywildfires-977705

or find youcaring.com and go to  Emergencies & Disasters and then to:

1 CalGrowers Wildfire Recovery Fund

2. Mendo Generations – gofundme site to assist cannabis farmers in the Mendo Generations cooperative.

3. North Coast Opportunities:www.ncoinc.org ; Redwood Complex Fire Relief Fund:

(707) 467-3200

(800) 606-5550

413 North State Street

Ukiah, CA 95482

