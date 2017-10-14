Cannabis Growers will be allowed to tend their crops if the area is open to entry

We've been following one of Mendocino's permitted cannabis cultivators, Ashley Oldham at Frost Flower Farms, as she tries to get back to her garden after her house was destroyed. Ashley received the fifth permit issued by Mendocino County. The story is developing but we'll post an article longer soon. (There's a typo in the video; we were in a huge hurry 😣). Here's an update from Saturday morning:

Posted by The Mendocino Voice on Saturday, October 14, 2017