MCDH Board Evaluates CFO Sturgeon

Community calls for Sturgeon to be fired!

editorial by Marianne McGee, MA

The Mendocino Coast District Hospital (MCDH) held a special meeting November 9 to conduct the evaluation for CFO Wade Sturgeon, who has been accused of harassing and firing a number of employees. After over 90 minutes, the MCDH Board reconvened to an audience of 25 people to announce the meeting was continued until Tuesday, November 14 at 5:30 because they needed time to review additional information before reaching a conclusion.

While the larger than usual audience appeared to be there hoping he would be fired, only four people spoke during the community comments. Watch as the community takes the Board to task over administrative misconduct.

Additionally, MCDH Board Member Dr. Peter Glusker demanded the MCDH Board agendize completing the evaluation of CEO Bob Edwards and to fire him as well as Wade Sturgeon. He also suggests that community members who have concerns about Sturgeon and Edwards send emails to the MCDH Board.