MCDH Planning Committee Meeting February 13, 2018

Parcel Tax Appears Likely!

It appears, given the agenda items listed in the Mendocino Coast District Hospital (MCDH) Planning Committee for the February 13 meeting that the organization is probably going forward with placing a Parcel Tax Initiative on the June Ballot.

A report on the phone survey to gauge voter support for MCDH, a draft ballot measure as well as a power point on the parcel tax all indicate there will be a tax proposal put on the table. The MCDH Planning Committee is the first step in the formal approval process, which would be ratified by the MCDH Board of Directors at its next meeting on February 22, 2018. If they are going forward with the parcel tax, it must be decided quickly to meet the County deadline of March 9th for submitting appropriate documents.

This report will be updated after the MCDH Planning Committee Meeting at 4:30 today.

911 vs Emergency Services / Ambulance District

“To provide funding for maintaining emergency room services, attracting and retaining, high quality doctors and nurses, maintaining 911 services and providing essential healthcare to residents of Mendocino County.”

Maintain local emergency room services. Good!

Attract and retain high quality doctors and nurses. (How?) this sounds like a mission statement.

Maintain local 911 services (see below)

Continue essential healthcare at our local hospital ????

Make critical repairs and upgrades to medical equipment and facilities. Good!

Maintain local surgical services, (Why, when a state of the art facility is in Willits)

Maintain local obstetric services. Good

In my past employment I worked for the communication giant AT&T in the “Special Services Department. I was responsible for most everything riding telephone lines except voice lines. This included data lines and 911 facilities. I built the only 911 dispatch center to ever exist on the Mendocino Coast. This system was migrated to the Ukiah Sheriffs Office and The Howard Forest Cal-Fire Station in between Willits and Redwood Valley in the 1980’s. All cellular 911 traffic is dispatched by The California Highway Patrol.

When I see someone touting “911” as a reason to fund them I get skeptical. “911” is funded by a surcharge on telecommunications! The Mendocino Coast Healthcare District is an end responder to dispatches from a separately funded system, The 911 Emergency Telephone Users Surcharge Tax which reimburses all costs for the 911 system! The 911 radio dispatch system is served and paid for by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Department

Or are they saying the Mendocino Coast Ambulance Support, as 911 first responders, would receive funding by this parcel tax? If so, they should say so, but that organization, while owned by the hospital, has it’s own unique non-profit structure and budget.

There are many first responders inside this hospital district including volunteer fire districts that extend to the Sonoma County border. Will they get a share of this parcel tax under 911 services?

Using the term, ”fund 911 Services” is an inflammatory term that brooks no argument unless you understand how 911 works, in which it is so much B.S. since 911 is independently funded.