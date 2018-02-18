Comparison of 3 Hospitals

Budget Deficits keep pace with parcel tax revenue in 2 out of 3 hospitals

I was reading this spreadsheet on page 9 of the MCDH Parcel Tax Presentation Oct 27 2017 when a pattern emerged from the numbers. I noticed that the deficit from both Healdsburg and Sonoma was less or equal to the parcel tax revenues received. That was accompanied by an increase in expenses roughly commensurate to the parcel tax revenues for each year so that it looks as if the Hospital increased spending and never stabilized their budget! If they had capped spending the parcel tax would have kept them from running deficits.

On the other hand when I scrutinize our hospital’s performance in 2016 and 2017, I see a balanced budget with less variations, without a parcel tax. Where, in this spreadsheet, is there a convincing argument for a parcel tax? I would argue to the contrary! If I was a property owner in those districts I would be enraged at my elected officials for not allowing the tax time to stabilize their budgets before going on a spending spree.

The tendency to earmark items for the parcel tax restricts flexibility to balance the budget and encourages spending of the parcel tax on those earmarked items, whether they are in a deficit or not because a “promise was made to the voters” to spend the tax on these earmarks. The general fund gets no relief and the directors hands are tied. Have the parcel tax go into the general fund so the directors can balance the budget with it and make no single department a beneficiary of it.

If the existing Board of Directors have managed to balance their budget with a 3.3% surplus in 2016 and 0.9% deficit, which is way less volatile than Healdburg or Sonoma’s budgets, without a parcel tax, I fail to see the urgency to rush this measure to the ballot

3 hospital comparison

