Third District Candidates Forum at The Little Lake Grange
Sunday afternoon, May 6th from 2 to 5 PM at the Little Lake Grange, 291 Pine Street in Willits
This will be the most comprehensive , covering all positions with multiple candidates.
They are the County Clerk Recorder (1 seat, 3 candidates), the Superintendent of Schools (1 seat, 2 candidates) and the 3rd District Board of Supervisors (1 seat, 8 candidates).
A timed panel of candidates for the Recorder and the Schools will speak and answer written questions from the audience from 2 to 3 PM, and the panel for the Board of Supervisors will do the same between 3 and 5PM. Candidate signs and flyers will be available at the back of the room.
This forum is sponsored by the Little Lake Grange, Mendocino Women’s Political Coalition (MWPC) and the Willits Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW).
- Cyndee Logan is a former commissioner and founder of the Food Policy Council for the county.
- John Pinches is a former Mendociono County supervisor, who represented the 3rd District over a 20-year period, serving on 15 board committees and commissions during that time.
- Tony Tucker served on the Covelo Community Services District as a member of the sewer board and is the clerk on the Round Valley Education District board.
- Susy Barsotti has produced music festivals, such as the Kate Wolf Festival, with her husband on two rental facilities in the county for more than 20 years.
- John Haschak is a teacher and Willits Teachers Association president for the Willits Unified School District for 15 years. He chaired the statewide Budget Committee for the California Teachers Association for seven years.
- Pam Elizondo’s platform centers around using the taxpayers’ money toward putting people to work restoring the Earth. She worked at a state hospital for 10 years.
- Shawna Jeavons worked for the city of Willits for seven years, and has experience in both the public and private sectors. She started two businesses, including a yoga studio.
- Michael Horger served as business agent for the Teamsters union in Ukiah, volunteered for Little Lake Fire Department for 18 years and is a former president of Fire Fighters Association and Little Lake Fire board of directors.