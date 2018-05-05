Third District Candidates Forum at The Little Lake Grange

Sunday afternoon, May 6th from 2 to 5 PM at the Little Lake Grange, 291 Pine Street in Willits

This will be the most comprehensive , covering all positions with multiple candidates.

They are the County Clerk Recorder (1 seat, 3 candidates), the Superintendent of Schools (1 seat, 2 candidates) and the 3rd District Board of Supervisors (1 seat, 8 candidates).

A timed panel of candidates for the Recorder and the Schools will speak and answer written questions from the audience from 2 to 3 PM, and the panel for the Board of Supervisors will do the same between 3 and 5PM. Candidate signs and flyers will be available at the back of the room.

This forum is sponsored by the Little Lake Grange, Mendocino Women’s Political Coalition (MWPC) and the Willits Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW).