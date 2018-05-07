Monday, May 7, 2018
Candidates for Mendocino County Assessor Clerk-Recorder Forum at The Little Lake Grange

Sunday afternoon, May 6th from 2 to 5 PM at the Little Lake Grange, 291 Pine Street in Willits

A timed panel of candidates for the Assessor Clerk-Recorder will speak and answer written questions from the audience from 2 to 3 PM, Candidate signs and flyers will be available at the back of the room.

County Clerk Recorder (1 seat, 3 candidates).

This forum is sponsored by the Little Lake Grange, Mendocino Women’s Political Coalition (MWPC) and the Willits Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW).

