Superintendent of Mendocino County Office of Education Forum at The Little Lake Grange

Sunday afternoon, May 6th from 2 to 5 PM at the Little Lake Grange, 291 Pine Street in Willits.

Superintendent of Schools (1 seat, 2 candidates)

A timed panel of candidates will speak and answer written questions from the audience. Flyers will be available at the back of the room.

This forum is sponsored by the Little Lake Grange, Mendocino Women’s Political Coalition (MWPC) and the Willits Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW).



