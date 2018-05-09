Wednesday, May 9, 2018
Latest:
Mendocino TV

Mendocino TV

Streaming News, Sports & Local Events

Building Healthy Communities Community News Government Meetings and News MCDH Mendocino Coast Health District Mendocino Coast Healthcare District Politics Programs The News 

Lucas Campos refuses to resign, setting up an election crisis

Terrence Vaughn 27 Views 0 Comments , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

There has been an attendance problem  at Mendocino Coast District Hospital’s board and committee meetings. As pointed out by Malcolm Macdonald, Board member Lucas Campos has missed an excessive amount of meetings which has jeopardized his status as a legitimate board member.


By not posting notice of a meeting at his remote location, Lucas Campos missed a Brown Act noticing requirement, necessary for his legal attendance to a Board Meeting.

Attorney John Ruprech quotes the legal requirements regarding requirements to stay, become dismissed or voluntarily leave the Board of Directors.

In a surprise move, Lucas Campos refuses to resign and sets up an election crisis

Peter Glusker describes what will happen if he isn’t replaced in time to get the position on the ballot for the November elections

 

You May Also Like

Superindendent’s ELD Forum addresses Hispanic Community’s Concerns

admin 5

Vaino Arreguin’s Senior Project

Terrence Vaughn 0

Christmas Tree Lighting & Holiday Lights Parade

admin 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *