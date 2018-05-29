First Amendment Rights at a Publicly Owned Hospital
Reporters are being singled out by MCDH for Reporting on their Finances
At the March Finance Committee John Parigi was prepared to report his findings to the public. There weren’t enough committee members to make a quorum and, according to Bob Edwards, there was no official meeting. Bob Edwards left the room and clearly expected that the Press would also.
We continued recording the Finance Committee meeting where Parigi laid out the ineptitude of Bob Edwards. The finance committee meeting did not have a quorum, so Bob left the room and declared the meeting cancelled. Parigi gave his devastating report anyway and we stayed on and recorded the report which detailed the many inept and systemic management decisions that had led the hospital to the point where they think they need a parcel tax.
The lack of a quorum was contrived to shut Parigi up and keep his analysis of the hospitals finances off of the minutes, until he could remove Parigi from the premises. Mendocino TV recorded the only recording of an independent analysis of MCDH’s financial situation. This report showed inept administration and lack of staffing in the billing department responsible for millions in un-recovered billing.
This revelation, which damaged Bob Edwards reputation immensely, led the hospital to issue some policies and procedures to address such an issue, should it come up in the future. (see attached documents)
Video Policy
Media Relations Policy
MCDH Public Records Request Form