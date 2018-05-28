Michelle Hutchins, Candidate for Mendocino County Superintendent of Schools

Mendocino TV interviews Michelle Hutchins for Building Healthy Communities

In our contimuing series of election coverage we interviewed Michelle Hutchins about her job, her opinions and her candidacy for Mendocino County Superintendent of Schools. I invited Bryan Barrett to participate in our series of interviews but we received several calls about Michelle from members of Bryan Barrett’s campaign staff telling us negative information about Michelle. I find this behavior disturbing. In this tiny county, campaigning by rumor and innuendo may have been effective in the past, but Mendocino TV attains to rise above that with sticking to the issues. How does the candidate perform in real life experiences. What issues are important to them? Do they know and understand what is important to their constituency? I hope you find this interview informative.

Terry Vaughn, Producer for Mendocino TV