Saturday, June 15, 2019
Public Forum on the Future of The Fort Bragg Mill Site

Caspar Community Center Friday June 21 2019 7PM

With Ignacio Chapela, UC Berkeley Professor of Ecology speaking on Science, Climate Change,
Sea Level Rise and Resistance.

Presented by the Fort Bragg Mill Site Symposium Committee & Mendocino Institute, www.mendocinoinstitute.org
Free Admission

Mendocino TV will be broadcasting this event Live, (broadband gods willing) on www.MendocinoTV.com. We will provide new live chat tools and social media interaction so you can be involved in real time, watching with your online community who would rather watch at home and save those gallons of fuel they would otherwise burn-up driving to attend in person.

