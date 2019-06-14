Bob Ayres’ Boonville Big Band benefit show at the Fort Bragg – Inglenook Community Center
Raising funds for re-roofing the Community Center
Bob Ayres’ Boonville Big Band will do a benefit show at the Fort Bragg – Inglenook Community Center , a swing dance and concert to raise funds for re-roofing the Community Center, an old schoolhouse built long ago in 1928. Doors open at 5:00 PM for “Happy Hour”. An authentic southwestern dinner prepared by Chef Rosa will begin at 6:00 PM. Music and dancing begins at 7 and will continue until 9:30 PM.
Tickets on sale at Brown Paper Tickets or at Nello’s Market in Fort Bragg. Also, tickets will be available at the door the day of the event beginning at 5:00 PM. All entrance tickets for the dance and concert cost $20. Dinner tickets for a southwestern dinner cost $15. at the door. The southwestern dinner includes coffee, tea, or milk, and dessert. Tickets for mixed drinks, wine, beer, soda, and bottled water are also sold separately.
Inglenook Community Center, 25601 Highway 1, Fort Bragg, CA, 95437, United States