Bob Ayres’ Boonville Big Band benefit show at the Fort Bragg – Inglenook Community Center

Tickets on sale at Brown Paper Tickets or at Nello’s Market in Fort Bragg. Also, tickets will be available at the door the day of the event beginning at 5:00 PM. All entrance tickets for the dance and concert cost $20. Dinner tickets for a southwestern dinner cost $15. at the door. The southwestern dinner includes coffee, tea, or milk, and dessert. Tickets for mixed drinks, wine, beer, soda, and bottled water are also sold separately.