Symposium on the Future of the Fort Bragg Mill Site

Caspar Community Center on Saturday, June 22 2019

Held under the auspices of the Mendocino Institute, this event will provide the opportunity for many people deeply involved with the future of the Mill Site to come together and discuss creating public policies that will ensure its healthy and vibrant future.

Suddenly the urgency for this discussion has increased as • Koch-owned-Georgia-Pacific begins selling off portions of the Mill Site and the City moves toward amending of the Local Coastal Plan to rezone the whole site, determining how much land will be in permanent open space • and the cleanup of dioxins and other carcinogenic toxins remains unresolved.

Earlier this year, we began a conversation around the future of the Mill Site through local gatherings with knowledgeable academics and a series of radio programs on KZYX, as well as an extensive article in Real Estate Magazine.

Symposium with round table discussions on toxics, sea level rise, brownfield conversion, grassroots participation and a tour of the Mill Site. • Joining us for this event will be Professor Chapela. • Dr. John Balmes, Professor of Environmental Medicine at UCSF. • Gayle McLaughlin, former Mayor of Richmond CA who has worked to refashion the environmental obligations of the fossil fuels industry in Richmond. plus local officials and activists.

You are an important voice in this conversation. It would be great to we have your input at this Symposium.