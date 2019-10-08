Ted Presents: Cal Trans Albion / Navarro Hwy 1 Widening Forum
Watch a very informative forum with members of the Albion Community, Caltrans Engineer and a member of the Coastal Commission. They discuss the decades of misinformation and distrust between the different factions as the discuss the bridge, Hwy 1 safety improvements, communication blockages and more. Moderated by 5th District Supervisor Ted Williams and past 5th District Supervisor Norman de Vall. Attending this forum were
- Cal Trans Engineer, Frank Demling.
- Coastal Commissioner, Donna Brownby
- Albion Community Member Linda Perkins
- Albion Community Member Janet Ecklund
- Albion Community Member Bill Heil
- 5th District Supervisor Ted Williams
- Ex 5th District Supervisor Norman de Vall