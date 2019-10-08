Wednesday, October 9, 2019
Ted Presents: Cal Trans Albion / Navarro Hwy 1 Widening Forum

Watch a very informative forum with members of the Albion Community, Caltrans Engineer and a member of the Coastal Commission. They discuss the decades of misinformation and distrust between the different factions as the discuss the bridge, Hwy 1 safety improvements, communication blockages and more. Moderated by 5th District Supervisor Ted Williams and past 5th District Supervisor Norman de Vall. Attending this forum were

  • Cal Trans Engineer, Frank Demling.
  • Coastal Commissioner, Donna Brownby
  • Albion Community Member Linda Perkins
  • Albion Community Member Janet Ecklund
  • Albion Community Member Bill Heil
  • 5th District Supervisor Ted Williams
  • Ex 5th District Supervisor Norman de Vall

